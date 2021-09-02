POR vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland: Portugal will look to bounce back in the World Cup qualifiers after their dismal performance in Euros 2020. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal side will aim to get all three points against Ireland in the World Cup Qualifiers Group A match. The Portuguese are already on top of Group A with seven points whereas Serbia also have seven points but are in second spot due to goal difference. While Portugal should not have much problem given the star power, Ireland are no pushovers. Fans here can check the POR vs IRE Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

POR vs IRE Telecast

The 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten.

POR vs IRE Live Streaming

The match between POR vs IRE is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

POR vs IRE Match Details

The match between POR vs IRE will be played on Sunday, September 2, at the Estadio Do Algarve. The game will start at 12:15 AM (IST).

POR vs IRE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes

POR vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: John Egan, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Jason Knight

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernado Silva, Adam Uche Idah

Portugal vs Ireland probable XI:

Portugal Predicted Starting line-up: Rui Patrício (GK), Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

Ireland Predicted Starting line-up: Gavin Bazunu (GK), John Egan, Shane Duffy, Dara O’Shea, James McClean, Conor Hourihane, Josh Cullen, Matt Doherty, Jason Knight, Adam Uche Idah, Troy Parrott

