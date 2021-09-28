POR vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Champions League match between FC Porto and Liverpool: FC Porto take on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Group B clash at the Estadio Do Dragao on September 29, from 12:30 AM IST onwards. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are currently unbeaten in the Premier League whereas FC Portoare also unbeaten in the Primeira Liga (Portuguese League). The face-off will surely be exciting to witness as Porto managed to hold Atletico Madrid to a goalless draw, while Liverpool displayed their bounce-back abilities to hand AC Milan a 3-2 loss in the opening round of the UCL. The 2019 UCL champions have been in superb form this season and with Klopp having the majority of his players fit, the Reds will be looking for three points.However, it won’t come easy as Porto are no pushovers and cannot be underestimated. Fans here can check the POR vs LIV Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

POR vs LIV Live Telecast

The Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

POR vs LIV Live Streaming

The Champions League match between POR vs LIV is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

POR vs LIV Match Details

The match between POR vs LIV will be played on Thursday, September 29, at the Estadio Do Dragao. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

POR vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Mehdi Taremi

POR vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Jesus Corona, Fabio Cardoso

Midfielders: Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sergio Oliveira

Strikers: Sadio Mane, Antonio Martinez, Mohamed Salah,Mehdi Taremi

FC Porto vs Liverpool probable XIs

FC Porto Predicted Starting line-up: Diogo Costa (GK), Jesus Corona, Fabio Cardoso, Ivan Marcano, Wendell, Otavio, Sergio Oliveira, Marko Grujic, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi, Antonio Martinez

Liverpool Predicted Starting line-up: Alisson Becker (GK), Konstantinos Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

