POR vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Serbia: The stage is set for one of the most riveting fixtures of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, as Portugal battle it out on home turf against Serbia for a top spot in Group A on Monday. The exciting match will be played at the Estadio da Luz, in Lisbon and the game is scheduled to kick off at 01:15 AM IST.

The home team’s goalless draw against Ireland in Dublin was less than impressive, but the point was enough for them to retain the first place in the group. Meanwhile, the visitors are breathing down their necks and are level on points (17) with Portugal who are ahead on goal difference. While a win or a draw will be enough for Portugal to qualify automatically, Serbia will need a win here for a spot in the World Cup, but a draw or loss will see them fight out in the playoffs.

Both countries drew 2-2 in their earlier game in the qualifying cycle in March this year.

Here are the details about today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Portugal and Serbia:

POR vs SER Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Serbia will be televised on the Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

POR vs SER Live Streaming

The match between Portugal and Serbia is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

POR vs SER Match Details

The match between Portugal and Serbia will be played on Sunday, November 15, at the Estadio da Luz, in Lisbo, Portugal. The game will kick-off at 01:15 am (IST).

POR vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Dusan Vlahovic

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Stefan Mitrovic, Filip Kostic

Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Radonjic

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Dusan Vlahovic

Portugal vs Serbia probable XI:

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Joao Moutinho, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

Serbia: Predrag Rajkovic; Stefan Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Filip Kostic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Nemanja Radonjic; Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic

