POR vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction: Portugal vs Switzerland Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday’s (June 6) UEFA Nations League POR vs SUI Match, June 6

POR vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s (June 6) UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Switzerland: After securing just a point against Spain in their opening fixture, Portugal will aim for three full points when they take on Switzerland on Monday, June 6. The match between Portugal and Switzerland will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.

In their opening fixture, after conceding a goal in the first half, Portugal shifted their focus to attacking. And in the 82nd minute of the game, their efforts paid off as Portugal found the much-coveted equaliser when striker Ricardo Horta found the back of the net.

Switzerland come into the fixture after suffering a 2-1 defeat against the Czech Republic. It just took 11 minutes for the Czech to take a lead in the fixture. Switzerland were prompt to respond as in the 44th minute they got the equaliser. Then due to a mistake in the 58th-minute, Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow scored an own goal and it eventually proved to be the deciding factor in the match.

Ahead of the match between Portugal and Switzerland, here is everything you need to know:

POR vs SUI Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Portugal vs Switzerland match.

POR vs SUI Live Streaming

The match between Portugal and Switzerland is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

POR vs SUI Match Details

The POR vs SUI match will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on Monday, June 6, at 12:15 am IST.

POR vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bruno Fernandes

Vice-Captain: Bernardo Silva

Suggested Playing XI for POR vs SUI Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Raphael Guerreiro, Ricardo Rodriguez, Pepe

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal vs Switzerland Possible Staring XI:

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo Pereira, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Otavio, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Switzerland Predicted Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ruben Vargas, Noah Okafor, Breel Embolo

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.