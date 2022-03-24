POR vs TUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Turkey: Portugal and Turkey will both aim to move closer to World Cup 2022 qualification when the two sides lock horns in Friday’s playoff semi-final at the Estadio do Dragao. The hosts come into this fixture after losing 2-1 to Serbia and forcing Fernando Santos’s side to go down the playoff route after finishing second in Group A standings. Renato Sanches’ early brace (at 2-min) gave the Portuguese the lead, but Serbia’s Dusan Tadic’s 33rd minute equaliser and Aleksander Mitrovic’s 90th minute dramatic goal send their side to the finals.

Turkey, on the other hand, despite securing maximum points from their last three WC qualifiers, failed to pip Netherlands to the top of Group G standings. With six wins from 10 games, they ended up second in the group standings with 21 points. The Crescent-Stars defeated Montenegro 2-1 last time out, Galatasaray striker Kerem Akturkoglu netted one in the first half to level Fatos Beciraj’s third minute goal, the only goal for Montenegro in that game. While Orkun Kokcu sent one in the second half to seal the deal for Turkey.

Portugal have won six of their eight meetings with Turkey across the years, but the most recent clash between the two dates back to 2012. The friendly international ended in 3-1 victory for Turkey.

Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Portugal and Turkey; here are all the details about the match:

POR vs TUR Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Turkey will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

POR vs TUR Live Streaming

The match between Portugal and Turkey is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

POR vs TUR Match Details

The match between Portugal and Turkey will be played on Friday, March 25, at the Estadio do Dragao, in Porto, Portugal. The game will kick off at 01:15 am IST.

POR vs TUR Dream11 Team Prediction:

Captain: Fernandes

Vice-Captain: Akturoglu

Goalkeeper: Patricio

Defenders: Guerreiro, Cedric, Soyuncu, Inacio

Midfielders: Pereira, Calhanoglu, Fernandes, , Moutinho

Strikers: Ronaldo, Akturoglu

Portugal vs Turkey probable XI:

Portugal: Patricio; Cedric, Fonte, Inacio, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Pereira, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota

Turkey: Cakir; Celik, Soyuncu, Demiral, Erkin; Under, Calhanoglu, Antalyali, Akturoglu; Yilmaz, Yazici

