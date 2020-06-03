POR vs VIC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League Portimonense FC vs Gil Vicente FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Portimonense FC will face Gil Vicente FC in their upcoming fixture in Portuguese League on Tuesday, June 3. The Portuguese League Portimonense FC vs Gil Vicente FC will commence from 11:30 PM at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão, Portimão.

In the points table, the host team are at the second last spot with a total of 16 points from 24 matches. While, Gil Vicente FC are placed at the ninth spot with 30 points from 24 matches.

As of now, POR have only won two matches of the total games that it has played. On the other hand, VIC has been on the winning side of seven matches till now.

Portuguese League Portimonense FC Probable XI vs Gil Vicente FC: Honda (GK), Henrique, Possignolo, Willyan, Hackman,Dener, Romulo, Fernandes, Tabata, Martinez, Paulinho

Portuguese League Gil Vicente FC Probable XI vs Portimonense FC: Denis (GK), Pinto, Fernandes, Nogueira, Gomes, Soares, Goncalves, Balde, Kraev, Baraye, Vieira