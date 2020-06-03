FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

POR vs VIC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League Portimonense FC vs Gil Vicente FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Photo for representational purpose. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Portimonense FC will face Gil Vicente FC in their upcoming fixture in Portuguese League on Tuesday, June 3.

Portimonense FC will face Gil Vicente FC in their upcoming fixture in Portuguese League on Tuesday, June 3. The Portuguese League Portimonense FC vs Gil Vicente FC will commence from 11:30 PM at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão, Portimão.

In the points table, the host team are at the second last spot with a total of 16 points from 24 matches. While, Gil Vicente FC are placed at the ninth spot with 30 points from 24 matches.

As of now, POR have only won two matches of the total games that it has played. On the other hand, VIC has been on the winning side of seven matches till now.

POR vs VIC Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Portuguese League Portimonense FC vs Gil Vicente FC Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League POR vs VIC Dream 11Prediction, Portimonense FC vs Gil Vicente FC Captain: B Tabata

Portuguese League POR vs VIC Dream 11Prediction, Portimonense FC vs Gil Vicente FC Vice Captain: D Gomes

Portuguese League POR vs VIC Dream 11Prediction, Portimonense FC vs Gil Vicente FC Goalkeeper: D Cesar

Portuguese League POR vs VIC Dream 11Prediction, Portimonense FC vs Gil Vicente FC Defenders: H Custodio, L Possignolo, W Rocha

Portuguese League POR vs VIC Dream 11Prediction, Portimonense FC vs Gil Vicente FC Midfielders: D Gomes, L Fernandes, B Kraev, Y Baraye

Portuguese League POR vs VIC Dream 11Prediction, Portimonense FC vs Gil Vicente FC Strikers: B Tabata, J Martinez, H Vieira

Portuguese League Portimonense FC Probable XI vs Gil Vicente FC: Honda (GK), Henrique, Possignolo, Willyan, Hackman,Dener, Romulo, Fernandes, Tabata, Martinez, Paulinho

Portuguese League Gil Vicente FC Probable XI vs Portimonense FC: Denis (GK), Pinto, Fernandes, Nogueira, Gomes, Soares, Goncalves, Balde, Kraev, Baraye, Vieira


