Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Portugal Coach Fernando Santos Defends Bernardo Silva in Racist Tweet Row

Fernando Santos said Bernardo Silva was one of those 'who has the best character and personality'.

AFP

Updated:October 3, 2019, 11:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Portugal Coach Fernando Santos Defends Bernardo Silva in Racist Tweet Row
Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the FA over a controversial social media post comparing teammate Benjamin Mendy with a black cartoon character. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lisbon: Portuguese coach Fernando Santos weighed in on Thursday to defend midfielder Bernardo Silva who has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over a controversial social media post comparing teammate Benjamin Mendy with a black cartoon character.

The Manchester City midfielder last month tweeted an image of a young Mendy alongside an image of the character representing the Spanish chocolate peanut brand Conguitos.

"It's completely absurd," said Santos at a press conference to announce his squad for Portugal's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Luxembourg and Ukraine.

"Bernardo Silva is one of the young people I know who has the best character and personality.

"What is happening makes no sense at all, he doesn't deserve this."

On the same day as the tweet, which Silva quickly deleted, the 25-year-old posted: "Can't even joke with a friend these days... You guys..."

Silva last week sent a letter to the Football Association to apologise for any offence caused by the tweet and Mendy has written in support of his friend, saying he had not taken offence at the tweet.

City manager Pep Guardiola has also defended Silva and another of his team-mates, England forward Raheem Sterling, also spoke out in his defence.

Mendy and Silva have been teammates since 2016, having spent a year together at Monaco before they both moved to City the following year.

An Instagram video posted by Silva in 2018 has also attracted criticism for alleged racist undertones.

In the video, being studied by the FA, Silva asks Mendy, who is dressed in black, why he is not wearing any clothes.

Silva, who could face a six-match ban, has until October 9 to respond.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram