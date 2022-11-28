'Portugal is a Dangerous Team...We Will Bring our A Game' - Diego Alonso

Ahead of the high-voltage match against Portugal, Uruguay coach Diego Alonso called Cristiano Ronaldo’s team a dangerous team in Group H of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He further said that Portugal is a good team and therefore Uruguay will bring their A game against them.

“Portugal has a very good squad, they have excellent players, they have a wonderful coach with wide experience. That makes them a dangerous team. On the other hand, we also have our own weapons. We will try to win, we will bring our A game,” said Alonso.

Uruguay will look to repeat history, the exploits from the 2018 World Cup, wherein they defeated Portugal in the knockout stages. But, Alonso admitted that it’ll be an all in all different game with different players.

“About what happened four years ago, it’s a different match, we have different players, it will be a completely different match,” Alonso added.

Uruguay’s World Cup opener against South Korea ended with a goalless draw. Now, moving forward to match against Portugal, Bentancur believes that things have evolved in four years and now his team would need to do all the right work to not get defeated.

“It will be a different game. It’s been four years since that game and football has evolved. Now we play with more intensity and players are in a better physical condition. They (Portugal) play very well with the ball, they play the spaces, they beat the back line of the defence, but we’ve been working on that and we will try to use our own weapons so that we cannot be defeated,” said Bentancur.

The 25-year-old said they weren’t good enough against South Korea and need to win against Portugal.

“We analyzed the game, we know it wasn’t good enough, we weren’t pressing enough. We need to change our play. We were a bit slow. We know it is a crucial game tomorrow. We know that we need to win and that is what we will try to do. We will break our backs as we always do,” Bentancur added.

