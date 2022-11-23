Portugal vs Ghana Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Portugal vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 24

Portugal will kickstart its World Cup campaign against Ghana on Thursday. This is arguably the last World Cup for the talismanic Ronaldo. Fans are hoping that the 37-year-old can have a memorable tournament in his FIFA World Cup swansong.

But Portugal have failed to go beyond the last 16 in four of their last five tournaments. Fernando Santos will hope that his side can go deep in the tournament as Portugal has a quality line-up. The likes of Joao Felix, Rafael Leao and Andre Silva will battle for one spot in Portugal’s starting XI. Moreover, Diogo Costa will be the first-choice keeper ahead of Rui Patricio.

FIFA World Cup 2022 — Full Coverage | Points Table | Schedule | Results | Golden Boot

Meanwhile, Ghana go into the match as the underdog. But they have won seven of their last eight matches in all competitions. Otto Addo’s side also registered an impressive victory in a friendly last week. If Ghana steps up to the occasion, it can be an engrossing encounter.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Ghana, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Ghana be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Ghana will be played on November 24, Thursday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Ghana be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Ghana will be played at Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Ghana begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Ghana will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on November 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Ghana?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Ghana will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Ghana?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Ghana will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Portugal vs Ghana Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Ruben Dias

Suggested Playing XI for Portugal vs Ghana Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Diogo Costa

DEF: Pepe, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Daniel Amartey, Tariq Lamptey

MID: Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Mohammed Kudus

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo, Inaki Williams

Probable Starting Lineups:

Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Leao

Ghana: Ati Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Sulemana, Kudus, J. Ayew; Williams

Read all the Latest Sports News here