Portugal vs Ghana Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Portuguese squad is full of players who are used to playing at the top level and they would be looking to make a statement in this FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. They have a great blend of experience with Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe along with that youthful vigour provided by the likes of Joao Felix alongside Rafael Leão in this Portuguese team.

Ghana on the other hand have the dynamic presence of Jordan Ayew and Tariq Lamptey. They will be hoping that these players can cook something special on the biggest stage in the world. Portugal and Ghana are placed alongside South Korea and Uruguay in Group H at the World Cup this time.

All these teams are capable of putting on a world-class performance on their day and both sides will be looking to draw first blood to get some momentum to start their FIFA campaign. Portugal will have that extra incentive as this may probably be the last World Cup for 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo who is up there with the best.

It could be the perfect feather in his already illustrious career.

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal vs Ghana be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Ghana will take place on November 24, Thursday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Portugal vs Ghana be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Ghana will be played at Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Portugal vs Ghana begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Ghana will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Portugal and Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Portugal vs Ghana Possible Starting XI:

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes, Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Bernado Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao.

Ghana Predicted Starting Line-up: Ati-Zigi, Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Salisu, Mensah, Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Sulemana Kudus, J. Ayew, A. Ayew.

