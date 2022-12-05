Portugal vs Switzerland Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

Portugal are having an exceptional campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2022 despite a small blip in their last encounter against South Korea. Despite that loss, the Portuguese side topped their group and made it into the Round of 16.

Bruno Fernandes was in fine form during the group stages. He even recorded two goals against Uruguay helping his side top the group. The team have been lethal upfront with Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao all getting their names on the scoresheet.

It will be a task to keep out their attack but Switzerland are also famous for punching above their weight. This Swiss side have the dogged determination to outplay any side on their day.

Y Sommer has been a sturdy presence in goal but will have to bring his A-game if his team are to think of progressing through the next round. The likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka should also play a pivotal role along with Manuel Akanji who has been a wall at the back.

With everything on the line, this will be an interesting and tight contest, despite some people slightly favouring Portugal over Switzerland.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland will be played on December 7, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Portugal vs Switzerland Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: B Fernandes

Vice-Captain: B Embolo

Suggested Playing XI for Portugal vs Switzerland Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Y Sommer

DEF: Pepe, S Widmer, J Cancelo

MID: X Shaqiri, G Xhaka, B Fernandes, R Freuler

ST: C Ronaldo, B Embolo, J Felix

Portugal: D.Costa, J Cancelo, R Dias, Pepe, R Guerreiro, R Neves, W Carvalho, B. Silva, B Fernandes, J Felix, C Ronaldo

Switzerland: Y Sommer, S Widmer, M Akanji, N Elvedi, R Rodriguez, G Xhaka, R Freuler, X Shaqiri, D Sow, R Vargas, B Embolo

