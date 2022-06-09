Portugal vs Czech Republic Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After salvaging just a point against Spain in their opening match, Portugal will be seeking a victory in the UEFA Nations League as they will take on the Czech Republic on Friday (June 10). The match between Portugal and the Czech Republic will be played at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

Portugal’s team has a star-studded lineup of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Diego Jota and Pepe. They will be relying on their counter-attacking style to dominate the match. In defence, Manchester City centre-back Ruben Diaz will be a vital figure to thwart the Czech attack.

The Czech Republic team come into the fixture after claiming a 2-1 triumph against Switzerland in their opening match of the tournament. Czech custodian Tomas Vaclik has been an outstanding performer for the side emerging as their saviour on multiple occasions.

Ahead of the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and the Czech Republic, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and the Czech Republic be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and the Czech Republic will take place on June 10, Friday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and the Czech Republic be played?

The match between Portugal and the Czech Republic will be played at the Estádio José Alvalade, in Lisbon.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and the Czech Republic begin?

The match between Portugal and the Czech Republic will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Portugal and Czech Republic match?

Portugal vs Czech Republic match will be televised on the Sony sports network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Portugal and Czech Republic match?

Portugal vs Czech Republic match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Portugal and the Czech Republic Possible Starting XI:

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: Diogo Costa, Pepe, Danilo Pereira, Joao Cancelo, Raphael Guerreiro, Joa Moutiunho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Otavio, Cristiano Ronaldo

Czech Republic Predicted Starting Line-up: Tomas Vaclik, Jakub Brabec, Ladislav Krejci, David Zima, Tomas Soucek, Michal Sadilek, Vladimir Coufal, Jaroslav Zeleny, Jan Kuchta, Jakub Jankto, Adam Hlozek

