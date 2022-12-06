Portugal vs Switzerland: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Portugal started their campaign on a great note but had to suffer a defeat in their final group game against South Korea. The Portuguese rested some of their main players as they had secured qualification in the previous game against Uruguay itself.

While it didn’t make that much of a difference to Portugal, their defeat meant that South Korea qualified for the knockout stages as the Uruguayans had to bid adieu to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign.

Switzerland on the other hand prevailed through their group in the second position after claiming a hard-fought 2-3 victory against Serbia. Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring in the 20th minute for the Swiss side but the Serbians put up a tough fight with goals from Aleksandar Mitrović and Dušan Vlahović. The Swiss side equalled the score through a Breel Donald Embolo goal in the dying minutes of the first half and a 48th-minute goal from Remo Freuler was enough to see them through.

With both teams showing glimpses of what they can do, there isn’t any clear-cut favourite in this fixture, but it has the promise of being an exciting affair.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Switzerland, here is everything that you need to know.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Switzerland will take place on December 7, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Switzerland will be played at Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Portugal vs Switzerland begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Switzerland will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Portugal vs Switzerland Possible Starting XI:

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Pepe, R Dias, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Danilo Pereira, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix

Switzerland Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen, Breel Embolo

