Portugal vs Uruguay Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 29

Portugal had a thrilling start to their World Cup campaign defeating Ghana by 3-2 in a spectacular showdown. Cristiano Ronaldo scored via a penalty and youngsters Rafael Leao and Joao Felix both showcased sublime finishes to put the match beyond the Ghanaians.

Bruno Fernandes was a powerhouse in the middle of the park and despite a late resurgence from Andre Ayew and Co, the Portuguese sealed the deal. Uruguay on the other hand were held to a draw by South Korea in their opener.

There were a few chances created by both teams but none of them had the clinical edge in front of the goal to disrupt the scoreline. The South American nation will be hoping that the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez can put in a better shift against Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

Portugal sit on the top of Group H at the moment with South Korea, Uruguay and Ghana forming the other three teams

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay will be played on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay?

The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Portugal vs Uruguay Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Fernandes

Vice-Captain: Valverde

Suggested Playing XI for Portugal vs Uruguay Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Costa

DEF: Godin, Dias, Cancelo, Jimenez

MID: Fernandes, Valverde, Bentancur, Bernardo Silva

ST: Felix, Ronaldo

Portugal vs Uruguay probable starting lineups

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: D Costa; J Cancelo, D Pereira, R Dias, R Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, R Neves, Otavio, B Fernandes, C Ronaldo, J Felix

Uruguay Predicted Starting Line-up: S Rochet, M Caceres, D Godin, J Gimenez, M Oliveira, F Valverde, R Bentancur, M Vecino, F Pellistri, L Suarez, D Nunez

Read all the Latest Sports News here