Portugal vs Uruguay Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch POR vs URU Match Live Coverage on TV and Online

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will clash with Uruguay in a high stakes Group H encounter on Tuesday. Portugal registered an impressive win in their last match against Ghana and appear to be poised for a deep run in the tournament. A win against Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium will guarantee their last-16 spot. Fernando Santos’ side wants to win the World Cup for the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo. This is arguably Ronaldo’s last World Cup and he would want to seal his place alongside greats like Pele and Diego Maradona.

Uruguay will present a tough challenge to Portugal. Diego Alonso will know that Portugal is beatable. An unfancied team like Ghana had stretched Portugal to their limit. Alonso would want his team to play more aggressively and take create more chances on against Portugal. Uruguay will have to win this match if they are to progress to the knockout rounds.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Portugal and Uruguay be played?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be played on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the match between Portugal and Uruguay be played?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the match between Portugal and Uruguay begin?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Portugal and Uruguay?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Portugal and Uruguay?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Portugal Probable Starting Line-up: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Uruguay Probable Starting Line-up: Sergio Rochet, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez

