POT vs MRT Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League Porto Vs Maritimo Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Second-placed Porto will play host to Maritimo in the scheduled fixture of the Portuguese League. Porto have won 19 matches so far in the tournament. The hosts are on score level with table toppers Benfica. In the last week, Porto lost to Famalicao 1-0, whereas Maritimo held Vitoria FC to a 1-1 draw. Maritimo have only won five matches in the league. Currently, they stand at the 15th position with 25 points. The Portuguese League 2019-20 Porto Vs Maritimo will be played at the Estádio do Dragao. The match will kick off at 2 am IST.

POT vs MRT Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Porto Vs Maritimo Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League POT vs MRT Dream 11Prediction, Porto Vs Maritimo Captain: Alex Telles

Portuguese League POT vs MRT Dream 11Prediction, Porto Vs Maritimo Vice Captain: Tiquinho Soares

Portuguese League POT vs MRT Dream 11Prediction, Porto Vs Maritimo Goalkeeper: Charles Marcelo

Portuguese League POT vs MRT Dream 11Prediction, Porto Vs Maritimo Defenders: Alex Telles, Jesus Manuel Corona, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe

Portuguese League POT vs MRT Dream 11Prediction, Porto Vs Maritimo Midfielders:Franck Bambock, Diego Moreno, Bruno Xadas

Portuguese League POT vs MRT Dream 11Prediction, Porto Vs Maritimo Strikers: Tiquinho Soares, Moussa Marega

Portuguese League Porto Probable XI vs Maritimo:A Marchesin, C Mbemba, Pepe, W Manafa, L Diaz, M Uribe, Oliveria, Otavio, J Manuel Corona, T Soares, M Marega

Portuguese League Maritimo Probable XI vs Porto: Charles, Ruben, Zainadine, Rene, Bebeto, Nanu, Bambock, Moreno, Costa, Xadas, Joel