Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

Pregnant Bengaluru FC Fan Asks for Permission to Carry Hot Water to Game, Club Welcomes Her to Owner's Box

Meghana Nair asked Bengaluru FC if she could carry her own hot water to the stadium. The club's response melted hearts online.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pregnant Bengaluru FC Fan Asks for Permission to Carry Hot Water to Game, Club Welcomes Her to Owner's Box
Meghana Nair (L) is the lucky fan who will got an upgrade to the owners' box. (Photo Credit: @missusnair)

Meghana Nair, who is 33-weeks pregnant, took to Twitter to reach out to Bengaluru FC seeking permission to carry hot water from her home to the Kanteerava Stadium on matchday. The football fan, who earlier had issues with getting access to proper drinking water and staying hydrated during matches, reached out to the team to seek permission for making her own arrangements.

Taking to Twitter Meghna posted, "Hello @bengalurufc! Is there any possibility that I could permission to carry some hot water from home in a reusable bottle?? I'm currently 33 weeks pregnant & I need to stay hydrated also take my medication. It was terribly inconvenient when I came to watch previous matches!!"

Bengaluru FC, however, surprised her by giving her an upgrade to the owner's box for Saturday's game against Kerala Blasters. They added in their tweet, "We love the fact that you're introducing your little one to the Fortress already!"

In an interaction with Sportstar, Meghana revealed that there are no elevators in the stadium forcing people to often climb four flights of stairs to reach their seat. She further added that during the last game against Chennaiyin FC, the stands were crowded and the stadium did not have enough water and food.

Furthermore, according to Meghana, there are no restrooms nearby, and one has to climb down to the ground floor to reach the restrooms.

The mum-to-be also added that a ban on single-use plastics resulted in bans of conventional water bottles being taken to stadiums. This prompted Meghana to reach out to the club.

BFC media manager Kunaal Majgaonkar told the website that it took them less than a minute to get a green signal from the management to upgrade her to the owners' box.

"It's these small things that keep bridging the gap between the club and the people who support it," the report quoted him as saying.

Needless to say, Bengaluru FC's gesture got social media talking with a number of fans taking to Twitter to commend their wonderful gesture.

Bengaluru FC started their Indian Super League 2019-20 season with three consecutive draws before a win against Chennaiyin FC. Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, have not won a single game since their opening day victory against ATK. Bengaluru FC are scheduled to play Kerala Blasters on Saturday, November 23. The team is currently placed at the fifth position.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram