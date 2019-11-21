Pregnant Bengaluru FC Fan Asks for Permission to Carry Hot Water to Game, Club Welcomes Her to Owner's Box
Meghana Nair asked Bengaluru FC if she could carry her own hot water to the stadium. The club's response melted hearts online.
Meghana Nair (L) is the lucky fan who will got an upgrade to the owners' box. (Photo Credit: @missusnair)
Meghana Nair, who is 33-weeks pregnant, took to Twitter to reach out to Bengaluru FC seeking permission to carry hot water from her home to the Kanteerava Stadium on matchday. The football fan, who earlier had issues with getting access to proper drinking water and staying hydrated during matches, reached out to the team to seek permission for making her own arrangements.
Taking to Twitter Meghna posted, "Hello @bengalurufc! Is there any possibility that I could permission to carry some hot water from home in a reusable bottle?? I'm currently 33 weeks pregnant & I need to stay hydrated also take my medication. It was terribly inconvenient when I came to watch previous matches!!"
Bengaluru FC, however, surprised her by giving her an upgrade to the owner's box for Saturday's game against Kerala Blasters. They added in their tweet, "We love the fact that you're introducing your little one to the Fortress already!"
Hey, Meghana. We love the fact that you're introducing your little one to the Fortress already!
We'd be more than happy to accommodate you in the Owner's Box for Saturday's game, where there's hot water and more. This one's on us. 🙂 #FansFirst #BENKER https://t.co/xpNZHYKe3Q
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 20, 2019
In an interaction with Sportstar, Meghana revealed that there are no elevators in the stadium forcing people to often climb four flights of stairs to reach their seat. She further added that during the last game against Chennaiyin FC, the stands were crowded and the stadium did not have enough water and food.
Furthermore, according to Meghana, there are no restrooms nearby, and one has to climb down to the ground floor to reach the restrooms.
The mum-to-be also added that a ban on single-use plastics resulted in bans of conventional water bottles being taken to stadiums. This prompted Meghana to reach out to the club.
BFC media manager Kunaal Majgaonkar told the website that it took them less than a minute to get a green signal from the management to upgrade her to the owners' box.
"It's these small things that keep bridging the gap between the club and the people who support it," the report quoted him as saying.
Needless to say, Bengaluru FC's gesture got social media talking with a number of fans taking to Twitter to commend their wonderful gesture.
BFC is not just club! it's a family ❤️
— Shreesha Shastry (@ShreeshaShastry) November 20, 2019
Wow! Kudos @bengalurufc
Congratulations Meghana.
— Sebastien John (@SanisSocial) November 20, 2019
There's a reason why we're the best club in the country! #bfcforlife
— Satish Perumal (@satperumal) November 20, 2019
Now where are the manjappada? This is what is Bengaluru FC Rockstars on and off the field as well 😎proud of BFC😘😘
— I live for Bangalore (@i_bangalore) November 20, 2019
Best club ever
— Shane Lobo (@shanelobo) November 20, 2019
Bengaluru FC started their Indian Super League 2019-20 season with three consecutive draws before a win against Chennaiyin FC. Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, have not won a single game since their opening day victory against ATK. Bengaluru FC are scheduled to play Kerala Blasters on Saturday, November 23. The team is currently placed at the fifth position.
