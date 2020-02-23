Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal will be locked in a battle with Everton in their Premier League 2019-20 fixture on Sunday, February 23, at Emirates Stadium. The PL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton match will begin at 10 pm IST.

Arsenal in their last match defeated Newcastle by 4-0 in the Premier League on February 16. Everton outperformed Crystal Palace by 3-1 in their last game on February 8.

On the Premier League 2019-20 point table, Arsenal are at the 10th spot with 34 points, while Everton are positioned at the ninth place with 36 points. Arsenal have emerged victorious in seven of the 26 matches they have played, while Everton have won 10 of their 26 matches.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible line-up: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Nketiah.

Premier League 2019-20 Everton possible line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Sidibe, Sigurdsson, Delph, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Arsenal will face Everton at 10 pm. The PL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton will be played at Emirates Stadium.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton match live streaming?

PL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.