Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.
Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Arsenal will be locked in a battle with Everton in their Premier League 2019-20 fixture on Sunday, February 23, at Emirates Stadium. The PL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton match will begin at 10 pm IST.
Arsenal in their last match defeated Newcastle by 4-0 in the Premier League on February 16. Everton outperformed Crystal Palace by 3-1 in their last game on February 8.
On the Premier League 2019-20 point table, Arsenal are at the 10th spot with 34 points, while Everton are positioned at the ninth place with 36 points. Arsenal have emerged victorious in seven of the 26 matches they have played, while Everton have won 10 of their 26 matches.
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible line-up: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Nketiah.
Premier League 2019-20 Everton possible line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Sidibe, Sigurdsson, Delph, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton match live in India (TV channels)?
The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Arsenal will face Everton at 10 pm. The PL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton will be played at Emirates Stadium.
How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton match live streaming?
PL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Everton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mehr is Helping Dad Angad Bedi Walk After Knee Surgery, See Adorable Video
- Tyson Fury Seen Licking Deontay Wilder's Blood During Fight, Fans are Grossed Out
- Old Video of Lion Playing in the Grass After Being Rescued from Circus is Breaking the Internet
- The One Where They Reunite: The 'FRIENDS' Reunion is Happening, and Fans Cannot Keep Calm
- Bhutan's PM Urges Every Citizen to Adopt 'Stray Dogs' as Birthday 'Gift' to its King