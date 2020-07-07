Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture on Wednesday will see two European hopeful sides lock horns at the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Leicester City will kick off at 12:30 am. In the last league game, Arsenal picked up their fifth successive with a 2-0 scoreline against Wolves whereas Leicester City thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0.

As per the points table, the Gunners have 49 points off 33 matches. On the other hand, Leicester City have 58 points in their kitty.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Leicester City: Team News, Injury Updates

Arsenal striker Nicolas Pepe will return to the side for the upcoming game. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno and Pablo Mari are unavailable for the home game.

Ben Chilwell and James Maddison’s contention will depend on their fitness results. Meanwhile, Ayoze Perez might feature after recovery from an ankle knock.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Leicester City:



Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney; Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City possible starting lineup vs Arsenal:



Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Fuchs; Ayoze, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes; Iheanacho, Vardy

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will face the Leicester City challenge at 12:30 am on Wednesday, July 7. The PL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Leicester City will be played at Emirates. The game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 20 Arsenal vs Leicester City match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.