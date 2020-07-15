Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal will look to bounce back when they take on Premier League 2019-20 Champions Liverpool on Thursday, July 16. The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Norwich match will be played at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal, whose four-match unbeaten run was put to an end in the last match against Tottenham, will try to make things right for the side. On the other hand, Liverpool will look to continue their form in the away fixture. In the last outing, The Reds held Burnley FC to a 1-1 draw.

The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Liverpool will kick off at 12:45 am.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Updates

Arsenal strikes Eddie Nketiah continues to be on the suspension bench. Meanwhile,

Mesut Ozil's fitness result will decide his contention. Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are expected to miss the remaining matches.

As for Liverpool, James Milner is not available for the upcoming game. and Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson have been ruled out for the remaining season.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Martinez; Sokratis, Luiz, Holding; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney; Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will face the Liverpool challenge at 12:45 am on Wednesday , July 15. The EPL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played at Emirates Stadium. The game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Arsenal vs Liverpool match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.