Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Norwich City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal will play their first match at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday since the Premier League 2019-20 has resumed after a hiatus of 100 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Reds will host relegation-hit Norwich City. The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Norwich City will kick off at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). In the FA Cup quarter-finals last week, Arsenal defeated Sheffield United 2-1 to breeze into the semis whereas Norwich City crashed out of the tournament after losing to Manchester United 2-1 in a home game. Norwich have failed to prove their mettle this season. Right now in EPL standings, they are bottom-placed with 21 points from 31 fixtures. On the other hand, Arsenal are 10th with 43 points. A win in today’s fixture will see them move to the 7th slot, which is held by Tottenham Hotspurs with 45 points.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Norwich City: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal are likely to miss defender David Luiz and midfielder Mesut Ozil in the upcoming game. Both players are down with hamstring and back injuries. Cedric Soares is expected to make his debut tonight. Meanwhile, centre-back Timm Klose will be seen on Norwich City’s suspension bench. Lukas Rupp, Max Aarons and Adam Idah are on the treatment table.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Norwich City: Martinez; Mustafi, Holding, Sokratis; Cedric, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Premier League 2019-20 Norwich possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Tettey, Lewis; McLean, Vrancic; Buendia, Duda, Hernandez; Pukki

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Norwich City match live in India (TV channels)?

Norwich City will face the Arsenal challenge at 10:30 pm on Wednesday, July 1. The EPL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Norwich City will be played at Emirates Stadium. The Premier League Arsenal vs Norwich City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Arsenal vs Norwich City match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.