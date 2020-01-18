Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Sheffield United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal will host Sheffield United in their Premier League 2019-20 showdown on January 18 (Saturday). The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Sheffield United will be played at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal tied 1-1 with Crystal Palace in their previous match while Sheffield United won 1-0 against West Ham United. The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Sheffield United will kick off at 08:30PM.

The Gunners had to see their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang red carded and hence, he will not be available for selection against Sheffield United. Arsenal currently sit at 10th in the points table.

Sheffield benefitted from video assisted referee (VAR) in their last match, when opponents West Ham were denied a goal. The "evil" provision of the VAR has left many unhappy, like the Hammers were on last Saturday. An added time goal was dissolved for handball. Meanwhile, standing at sixth on the points table, Sheffield have stunned many.

Arsenal Starting Line-up: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Lacazette

Sheffield United Starting Line-up: Henderson; O'Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; Mousset, McBurnie

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Sheffield United match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will welcome Sheffield United at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Sheffield United will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League Arsenal vs Sheffield United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Sheffield United match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Sheffield United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

