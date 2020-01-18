Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Sheffield United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Arsenal host Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 18, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Sheffield United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Arsenal. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal will host Sheffield United in their Premier League 2019-20 showdown on January 18 (Saturday). The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Sheffield United will be played at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal tied 1-1 with Crystal Palace in their previous match while Sheffield United won 1-0 against West Ham United. The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Sheffield United will kick off at 08:30PM.

The Gunners had to see their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang red carded and hence, he will not be available for selection against Sheffield United. Arsenal currently sit at 10th in the points table.

Sheffield benefitted from video assisted referee (VAR) in their last match, when opponents West Ham were denied a goal. The "evil" provision of the VAR has left many unhappy, like the Hammers were on last Saturday. An added time goal was dissolved for handball. Meanwhile, standing at sixth on the points table, Sheffield have stunned many.

Arsenal Starting Line-up: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Lacazette

Sheffield United Starting Line-up: Henderson; O'Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; Mousset, McBurnie

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Sheffield United match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will welcome Sheffield United at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Sheffield United will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League Arsenal vs Sheffield United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Arsenal vs Sheffield United match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Sheffield United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram