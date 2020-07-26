Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Watford Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal will play against Watford in a Premier League match on Sunday. This encounter will decide if Watford remains in English football’s top tier next season. Watford and Aston Villa currently have the same number of points (34) but Villa is a place ahead due to a better goal difference. The Arsenal vs Watford EPL 2019-20 match will take place at the Emirates stadium. It will be telecast at 8:30 pm.

To survive the relegation battle, Watford must do better than Aston Villa. A win or a draw would help Watford’s cause if Villa fail. But, if the both win their respective encounters Watford has to ensure that they score two more goals than Villa. In case, they both lose Watford has to give away less goals than Villa. The task becomes all the more harder for Watford after sacking of their manager Nigel Pearson last week.

On the other hand, Arsenal are sitting on the 10th spot with 53 points. A win will see them move to the eight slot if other results go their way. Last week, Arsenal lost to Aston Villa 1-0 whereas Watford were humbled by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 4-0.

The Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Watford match will commence at 8:30 pm.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Watford: Team News

The Gunner have no fitness issues ahead of the game night. As for Watford, they are awaiting the fitness result of Etienne Capoue. Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success are out of contention for their last EPL game.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Watford: Martinez; Soares, Holding, Luiz, Kolasinac, Saka; Willock, Xhaka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Premier League 2019-20 Watford possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Dawson, Masina; Sarr, Cleverly, Doucoure, Hughes, Welbeck; Deeney

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs Watford match live in India (TV channels)?

Arsenal will face Watford in the English Premier League 2019-20 at 8:30 pm on Sunday, July 26. The Arsenal vs Watford Premier League game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Arsenal vs Watford match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Watford live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.