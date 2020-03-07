Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs West Ham United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal will host West Ham United in their upcoming English Premier League fixture on March 7, Saturday. The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and kick-off at 8.30 PM.

Arsenal are currently at 10th spot in the league table with 37 points while West Ham is at the 18th spot with 27 points. The Gunners have registered two wins in the last five fixtures whereas West Ham won one of their last five matches.

For the Arsenal, Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac, Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers will miss Saturday's encounter.

For the hammers, Jack Wilshere, Tomas Soucek, Ryan Fredericks, Andriy Yarmolenko might be sidelined.

Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Leno, Bellerin, Mari, Mustafi, Saka, Xhaka, Ceballos, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

West Ham United Probable Starting Line-up: Fabianski, Ngakia, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Bowen, Fornals, Anderson, Antonio

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal vs West Ham United match live in India (TV channels)?

The PL 2019-20 Arsenal vs West Ham United will be played at the Emirates Stadium from 8.30 PM on March 7, Saturday. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch PL 2019-20 Arsenal FC vs West Ham United FC match live streaming?

Arsenal vs West Ham United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.