Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and his men in Blue will restart their Premier League contest in an away fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday, June 21. The Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Chelsea fixture will be played at the Villa Park with no fans present due to COVID-10 pandemic. With nine games remaining, Chelsea will be eyeing to finish in top four. In their last game, on March 8, Chelsea defeated Aston Villa 4-0.

Relegation-hit Aston Villa, who will be playing their second game since Premier League 2019-20 has resumed, aim to earn three points for their side. Villa held Sheffield United to a goalless draw last week.

With 26 points from 29 games, Villa are 19th on the standing. If they manage to beat The Blues tonight, Villa will see them out of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Chelsea are 4th with 48 points from the same number of matches played.

The Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Chelsea will begin at 8:45 pm.

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been ruled out of today’s game. However, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has completely recovered and is back to the squad. Fans will see Jorginho on the suspension bench for two matches.

Aston Villa have no fresh injuries ahead of the game night.

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Nyland; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett; Hourihane, Luiz, Nakamba; El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Aston Villa : Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Gilmour, Kovacic; Loftus-Cheek, Abraham, Willian

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Aston Villa will face the Chelsea challenge at 8:45 pm on Sunday according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Chelsea will be played at Villa Park. Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Chelsea game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Streaming?

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website in India for premium users.