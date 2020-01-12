Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Aston Villa will face an uphill task when they host defending champions Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League game 2019-20. The Premier League fixture Aston Villa vs Manchester City will be played at the Villa Park. In the past week, Aston Villa registered a 2-1 victory against Burnley FC, whereas City defeated Everton. The Premier League 2019-20 fixture Aston Villa vs Manchester City will commence at 10PM on Sunday.

City are 3rd on Premier League table with 44 points from 21 outings, whereas Aston Villa are currently on the 14th spot with one point clear of relagation zone.

For Man City, apart from Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane, there are no fresh injury concerns to look at.

Speaking on Laporte's injury udpate, City manager Pep Guardiola said though the player is back in practice, he is still not sure by when he can feature in the playing XI. "He is training every day and has finished the training with a good feeling and no pain. I don't know honestly when he will be ready to play some minutes but of course it is closer. He is moving really well so I think the operation was good."

Aston Villa Starting Line-up: Nyland; Konsa, Hause, Mings; Elmohamady, Drinwater, Luiz, Hourihane, Taylor; Grealish; El Ghazi

Manchester City Starting Line-up: Ederson; Mendy, Stones, Fernandinho, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Aguero, Mahrez

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Aston Villa will face the Manchester City challenge at 10:00PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester City will be played at Villa Park. The Premier League Aston Villa vs Manchester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Aston Villa vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.