Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019-20: Aston Villa host Manchester City as the latter look to move up to the second spot in the points table.
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Aston Villa will face an uphill task when they host defending champions Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League game 2019-20. The Premier League fixture Aston Villa vs Manchester City will be played at the Villa Park. In the past week, Aston Villa registered a 2-1 victory against Burnley FC, whereas City defeated Everton. The Premier League 2019-20 fixture Aston Villa vs Manchester City will commence at 10PM on Sunday.
City are 3rd on Premier League table with 44 points from 21 outings, whereas Aston Villa are currently on the 14th spot with one point clear of relagation zone.
For Man City, apart from Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane, there are no fresh injury concerns to look at.
Speaking on Laporte's injury udpate, City manager Pep Guardiola said though the player is back in practice, he is still not sure by when he can feature in the playing XI. "He is training every day and has finished the training with a good feeling and no pain. I don't know honestly when he will be ready to play some minutes but of course it is closer. He is moving really well so I think the operation was good."
Aston Villa Starting Line-up: Nyland; Konsa, Hause, Mings; Elmohamady, Drinwater, Luiz, Hourihane, Taylor; Grealish; El Ghazi
Manchester City Starting Line-up: Ederson; Mendy, Stones, Fernandinho, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Aguero, Mahrez
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?
Aston Villa will face the Manchester City challenge at 10:00PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester City will be played at Villa Park. The Premier League Aston Villa vs Manchester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester City match live streaming?
Aston Villa vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ex-Bengaluru FC Manager Albert Roca Appointed as Coach of Hyderabad FC
- Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Roars
- Cricket Fans Go Berserk As Marcus Stoinis Slams Historic Century in Big Bash League Game
- Pune Police Had the Perfect Response to Twitter User Asking Them for Woman's Phone Number
- Sex Tech Turned On The Fun in Las Vegas, But Are We Getting Prematurely Excited?