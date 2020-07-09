Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United will look to close their gap with their fourth-placed Leicester City when they travel to Villa Park to take on relegation-hit Aston Villa. In the last week, Aston Villa were handed a 2-0 defeat by champions Liverpool whereas Manchester United smashed Bournemouth 5-2. The Red Devils are fifth with 55 points in their kitty. On the other side, Aston Villa are 18th with 27 points.



The Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester United will kick off at 12:30 am.

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Updates

Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish are in contention for the upcoming game. Meanwhile, Matt Targett is unavailable due to a hamstring problem.

Manchester United are waiting for the fitness result of Victor Lindelof.

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Reina; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Taylor; El Ghazi, Luiz, McGinn, Trezeguet; Grealish; Davis

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Aston Villa: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Aston Villa will face the Manchester United challenge at 12:30 am on Friday , July 7. The PL 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester United will be played at Villa Park. The game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 20 Aston Villa vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.