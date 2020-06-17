Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Aston Villa will look to put an end to their five-match losing streak across all competition when they host Sheffield United on June 16. The Premier League 2019-20 returns to action after a hiatus of 100 days. The English Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match will be played at Villa Park behind the closed doors. Total 300 people will be allowed in the stadium, including media, broadcast staff, commentators, doping officials and scouts. Players will have to undergo COVID-19 tests at their clubs before heading to stadiums for matches. Both teams will take the field separately and line-up for the Premier League anthem in staggered formation rather than form a straight line as before.

Aston Villa, on the returning night, will look to pull themselves out of the relegation zone. Right now, they have 25 points. On the other hand, Sheffield United who are sitting on the 7th spot with 43 points will be aiming for a slot in European League.

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United: Team news

For hosts Aston Villa, midfielder John McGinn will be available for the first time since December. He had a fractured ankle. Goalkeeper Jed Steer has also returned to the side following an achilles injury.

On the other hand, Sheff United have a fully-fit squad for the upcoming game.

The Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will kick off at 11 pm.

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa possible starting lineup vs Sheffield United: Reina; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Hourihane, Douglas Luiz; Al Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish

Premier League 2019-20 Sheffield United possible starting lineup vs Aston Villa: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Mousset, McBurnie

Where to watch the Premier League 2019 20 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match live in India (TV channels)?

Aston Villa will face Sheffield United at 11 pm on Wednesday, June 17. The EPL 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be played at Villa Park. The Premier League Aston Villa vs Sheffield United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match live streaming?

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.