Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: AFC Bournemouth host Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium.

Trending Desk

February 29, 2020
Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
File photo of Chelsea. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Bournemouth are going to take on Chelsea in a Premier League match on Saturday, February 29 at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth vs Chelsea fixture will commence from 8:30PM. Bournemouth, in their last fixture, lost to Burnley 0-3. Bournemouth have won two and lost three in their last five league matches. Chelsea, on the other hand, won their last game against Tottenham 2-1. Chelsea have won only one match in their last five fixtures. They have lost two, while two more have ended in a draw.

In the Premier League points table, Chelsea are placed at the fourth position with 44 points. They have won 13 of the 27 matches they have played in the Premier League. Bournemouth are engaged in a relegation battle and they are at the 16th position in the points table with 26 points. They have emerged victorious in seven of their 27 matches.

Bournemouth Possible Starting Line-up: Ramsdale; Stacey, Francis, Ake, Diego Rico; Billing, L. Cook, Gosling; H. Wilson, C. Wilson, King

Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Mount; Abraham

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League Bournemouth vs Chelsea game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Bournemouth will face Chelsea at 8.30PM. The EPL 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Chelsea will be played at the Vitality Stadium.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Chelsea match live streaming?

Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
