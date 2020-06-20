Premier League 2019-20 Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal will eye to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City when they travel to Brighton for their Saturday night fixture in Premier League 2019-20. Arsenal’s unbeaten run to the calendar was put to end by the Pep Guardiola-led City last week. The Premier League 2019-20 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal match will be hosted at the Falmer Stadium. The Gunners are currently 9th on the league table with 40 points in their kitty. Brighton, meanwhile, are in the bottom half of the table with 29 points from 29 matches. In their last eight home fixtures in EPL, the Seagulls have only won once. Brighton faced Wolves in their last game and the match ended in a goalless draw.

The Premier League 2019-20 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal commence at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2019-20 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Team News, Injury Update

Brighton manager Graham Potter will welcome Aaron Connolly to the squad. The forward, who was sidelined due to knee and ankle injuries, is all set for the game night. Meanwhile, Jose Izquierdo will not feature in the upcoming game.

The visitors have a set of injured players ahead of the away fixture. Granit Xhaka might not play the upcoming game due to an ankle problem. Xhaka was joined by Pablo Mari on the treatment table.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old defender David Luiz will be seen on the suspension bench after he picked a red card in the City clash.

Premier League 2019-20 Brighton possible starting lineup vs Arsenal:

Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Mooy, Propper, Bissouma; March, Maupay, Trossard

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Brighton:

Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Saka; Ceballos, Guendouzi; Pepe, Willock, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Where to watch the Premier League 2019 20 Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Brighton & Hove Albion will meet Arsenal at 7:30 pm on Saturday, June 20. The EPL 2019-20 Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal will be played at Falmer Stadium. The Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal match live streaming?

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.