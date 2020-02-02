Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Burnley FC will roll out the carpet for Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League 2019-20 game on February 2, Sunday. The PL 2019-20 Burnley vs Arsenal will be played at the Turf Moor. In the previous week, Burnley FC stunned Manchester United 2-0, whereas Arsenal held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw. The Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Arsenal will kick off at 7:30 PM.

Premier League 2019-20 Burnley possible starting lineup: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Sokratis, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli, Aubameyang

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

The PL 2019-20 Burnley vs Arsenal will be played at Turf Moor from 7:30 PM on February 2. The Premier League Burnley vs Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Burnley vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Burnley vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.