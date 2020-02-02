Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Arsenal travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in the Premier League.
Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Burnley FC will roll out the carpet for Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League 2019-20 game on February 2, Sunday. The PL 2019-20 Burnley vs Arsenal will be played at the Turf Moor. In the previous week, Burnley FC stunned Manchester United 2-0, whereas Arsenal held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw. The Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Arsenal will kick off at 7:30 PM.
Premier League 2019-20 Burnley possible starting lineup: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Sokratis, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli, Aubameyang
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?
The PL 2019-20 Burnley vs Arsenal will be played at Turf Moor from 7:30 PM on February 2. The Premier League Burnley vs Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Burnley vs Arsenal match live streaming?
Burnley vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
