Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Burnley will face an uphill task when they host Leicester City at Turf Moor for the Premier League 2019-20 fixture on Sunday. In the last week, Burnley lost to Aston Villa 2-1, whereas Leicester City were defeated by Southampton 2-1. The Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Leicester City will kick off at 7:30 pm.

With 45 points from 22 games, Leicester sit on the 3rd spot. Meanwhile, Burnley are 15th on the standing with 24 points from 22 games.

For Burnley, striker Ashley Barnes has been ruled out due to surgery for a persistent hernia issue. Confirming the same, manager Sean Dyche said, "He'd been battling away with it, trying to get on with it. Really it was our decision as much as his".

On the other hand, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has termed their opponent as a 'dangerous' side.

"Notoriously everyone knows how difficult it is to go to Burnley so we know we have to be much better than we were last week to have any chance of getting a result," Rodgers added.

Burnley Possible Starting Line-up: Hart, Peacock-Farrell, Legzdins, Pieters, Cork, Barnes, Brady, Bardsley, Long, Gibson, Rodriguez, Vydra

Leicester City Possible Starting Line-up: Jakupovic, Ward, Justin, Iheanacho, Albrighton, Gray, Benkovic, Mendy, Fuchs, Praet, Morgan

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Burnley will face the Leicester City challenge at 07:30 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019-20 Burnley vs Leicester City will be played at the Turf Moor. The Premier League Burnley vs Leicester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Burnley vs Leicester City match live streaming?

Burnley vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

