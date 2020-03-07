Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Burnley are going to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League match on Saturday, March 7, at Turf Moor. Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture will begin at 11 PM.

Burnley, in their last match, went head to head with Newcastle, but both the teams failed to score even a single goal and the fixture ended in a draw. Burnley have not lost a single match in their last five matches. They have won three and two of their matches ended in a draw.

On the other hand, Tottenham, in their last fixture in the Premier League, lost to Wolves by 2-3. Tottenham have won three of their last five games in the PL.

Tottenham are placed at the seventh position in the PL point table with 40 points, while Burnley are at the ninth spot with 38 points.

Burnley Possible Starting Line-up: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez

Tottenham Possible Starting Line-up: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Ndombele, Winks, Lo Celso; Lucas, Alli, Bergwijn

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Burnley will face Tottenham at 11 pm. The PL 2019-20 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Turf Moor.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.