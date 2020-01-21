Take the pledge to vote

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the London derby at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

January 21, 2020
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Chelsea and Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chelsea will roll out the carpet for their London rivals Arsenal at the Stamford Bridge in the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 match. In their last outing, Chelsea lost to Newcastle United 0-1, whereas Arsenal held Sheffield United to a draw. The upcoming fixture is expected to be an interesting one as both the sides will eye to bounce back from their last week's results. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Arsenal will kick off at 1:45 AM.

With 39 points from 23 games, The Blues are currently 4th on the standing. Meanwhile, Arsenal are on the 10th spot with 29 points.

For Chelsea, Reece James is expected to miss the upcoming game against 'The Gunners'. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic and Marco van Ginkel are out with respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be without Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Reiss Nelson.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Saka; Xhaka, Torreira; Martinelli, Ozil, Pepe; Lacazette

Where to watch Premier League 2019 20 Chelsea vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will lock horns with Arsenal at 1:45 AM on Tuesday. The PL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Arsenal will be played at Stamford Bridge. The Premier League Chelsea vs Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 20 Chelsea vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
