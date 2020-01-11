Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Burnley FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming Premier League 2019-20 will see Chelsea welcome Burnley FC on January 11, Saturday. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Burnley FC will be played at Stamford Bridge. In the previous week, Chelsea were held by Brighton, whereas Burnley FC lost 1-2 to Aston Villa. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Burnley FC will start at 8:30PM.

With 36 points from 21 games, Chelsea are on the 4th spot in the points table. Meanwhile, Burnley FC are 15th on the Premier League table with 24 points. The Blues will look to solidify their position when they host Burnley. Meanwhile, Burnley will aim for better prospects.

Chelsea Starting Line-up: Arrizabalaga; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Barkley, Jorginho, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Burnley Starting Line-up: Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Cork, Westwood, Lennon; Hendrick; Wood

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Burnley FC match live in India (TV channels)?

Burnley FC will travel to Chelsea at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Burnley FC will be played at Stamford Bridge. The Premier League Chelsea vs Burnley FC game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Burnley FC match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Burnley FC live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

