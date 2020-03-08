Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea face Everton in Premier League match on Sunday, March 8, at Stamford Bridge. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Everton match will broadcast at 7.30 PM.

Chelsea, in their last Premier League match, faced Bournemouth. Both the teams scored two goals each and the match ended in a draw.

Everton in their last fixture took on Manchester United and this match too ended in a draw with both the teams scoring a goal each.

Chelsea are placed at the fourth position in the PL table with 45 points, while Everton are at the 11th spot with 37 points.

Chelsea have won 13 of their 28 matches in the Premier League, while Everton have emerged victorious in 10 of their 28 matches.

Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Gilmour, Barkley, Mount, James, Pedro, Giroud,

Everton Possible Starting Line-up: Pickford, Sidibe, Mina, Holgate, Baines, Walcott, Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Everton match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League Chelsea vs Everton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Chelsea will face Everton at 7.30 PM. The PL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Everton will be played at Stamford Bridge.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Everton match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Everton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.