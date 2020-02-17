Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea host Manchester United at the Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 17, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Chelsea host Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chelsea will host Manchester United in their upcoming high voltage Premier League fixture on February 18, 2020 (Tuesday). The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United will be played at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are at the 4th spot and will try to solidify their position for the Champions League. The Red Devils have had an on and off-season this time, standing oddly at the 9th position. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United will kick off at 01.30 AM on Tuesday.

However, Chelsea's recent run has been disappointing; they lost to Newcastle and managed only one point off their matches against Arsenal and Leicester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, on the other hand, is capable of giving surprising results.

For the hosts, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic will miss out on Tuesday's match, owing to their injuries.

For the visitors, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay would be sidelined as the Red Devils take on Chelsea.

Chelsea starting line-up: Kepa; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho; Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham.

Manchester United starting line-up: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Fernandes; Martial, James.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

The EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United will be played at the Stamford Bridge from 1.30 am on February 18. The Premier League Chelsea vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram