Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Chelsea host Manchester United at the Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.
Chelsea host Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Chelsea will host Manchester United in their upcoming high voltage Premier League fixture on February 18, 2020 (Tuesday). The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United will be played at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are at the 4th spot and will try to solidify their position for the Champions League. The Red Devils have had an on and off-season this time, standing oddly at the 9th position. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United will kick off at 01.30 AM on Tuesday.
However, Chelsea's recent run has been disappointing; they lost to Newcastle and managed only one point off their matches against Arsenal and Leicester City.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, on the other hand, is capable of giving surprising results.
For the hosts, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic will miss out on Tuesday's match, owing to their injuries.
For the visitors, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay would be sidelined as the Red Devils take on Chelsea.
Chelsea starting line-up: Kepa; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho; Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham.
Manchester United starting line-up: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Fernandes; Martial, James.
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?
The EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United will be played at the Stamford Bridge from 1.30 am on February 18. The Premier League Chelsea vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United match live streaming?
Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Purse of Girl Lost in 1950s and Found in 2019 Reveals Fascinating Life of Retro American Teens
- Poonam Pandey in an Ugly Legal Battle with Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra, Case Reaches High Court
- Indians Are Googling Where to Download 'Teri Mitti' After 'Apna Time Aayega' Wins Filmfare
- Sara Ali Khan's 'Like Mother, Like Daughter' Pic with Amrita Singh is the Best Thing Today
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Ruled the Lakme Fashion Week Runway in a Stunning 3D Outfit