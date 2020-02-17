Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea will host Manchester United in their upcoming high voltage Premier League fixture on February 18, 2020 (Tuesday). The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United will be played at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are at the 4th spot and will try to solidify their position for the Champions League. The Red Devils have had an on and off-season this time, standing oddly at the 9th position. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United will kick off at 01.30 AM on Tuesday.

However, Chelsea's recent run has been disappointing; they lost to Newcastle and managed only one point off their matches against Arsenal and Leicester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, on the other hand, is capable of giving surprising results.

For the hosts, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic will miss out on Tuesday's match, owing to their injuries.

For the visitors, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay would be sidelined as the Red Devils take on Chelsea.

Chelsea starting line-up: Kepa; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho; Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham.

Manchester United starting line-up: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Fernandes; Martial, James.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

The EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United will be played at the Stamford Bridge from 1.30 am on February 18. The Premier League Chelsea vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

