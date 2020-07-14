Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Norwich City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Norwich City Live Streaming | Chelsea will play host to Norwich City on Wednesday, July 15, in the Premier League 2019-20 fixture. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Norwich match will be played at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, who were handed a 3-0 defeat by Sheffield United in the last game, will look to bounce back when they take on relegated Norwich City. The Blues are 3rd on the league table with 60 points. On the other side, Norwich is bottom-placed with 21 points. They lost to West Ham United 4-0 in the last outing.

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Norwich City: Team News, Injury Updates

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is out of contention due to a hamstring injury. As for Norwich, Ondrej Duda is unavailable for the upcoming game.

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Norwich City: Kepa; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Mount, Kovacic, Barkley; Pulisic, Giroud, Willian

Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis; McLean, Tettey; Hernandez, Cantwell, Buendia; Pukki

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Norwich City match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will face the Norwich City challenge at 12:45 am on Wednesday , July 15. The EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Norwich City will be played at Stamford Bridge. The game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Chelsea vs Norwich City match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Norwich City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.