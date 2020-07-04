Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Watford Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea will look to secure their position in the top three when they face Watford in the Premier League game on Sunday, June 5. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Watford fixture will take place at Stamford Bridge. Right now, there is a two-point difference between Chelsea and Manchester United. On the other side, Watford are involved in a relegation battle with Aston Villa. A loss in today’s game will see them slip into the relegation zone. In the last outing, The Blues were stunned by West Ham 3-2 whereas Watford lost to Southampton 3-1.

The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Watford will commence at 12:30 am.

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Watford: Team News, Injury Update

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is out of contention for Chelsea due to an achilles injury. He will be joined by defender Fikayo Tomori on the injury bench.

As for Watford, Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success are not available for the upcoming game.

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Watford: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Palmieri; Kante, Jorginho; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Giroud

Premier League 2019-20 Watford possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Ramsdale; Stacey, Mepham, Ake, Smith; Brooks, L. Cook, Lerma, Gosling, Stanislas; King

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Watford match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will face the Watford challenge at 12:30 am on Sunday, July 5. The PL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Watford will be played at Stamford Bridge. The game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 20 Chelsea vs Watford match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Watford live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.