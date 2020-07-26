Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Wolves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea will look to seal their Champions League spot when they take on Wolves on Sunday, July 26. In order to qualify for Champions League next season, the Blues need just one point. So a draw will be enough. In case Frank Lampard’s men fall to Wolves, they will still have a chance to qualify if Leicester City lose to Manchester United. The Chelsea vs Wolves EPL 2019-20 match will take place at the Stamford Bridge stadium. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Wolves match will commence at 8:30 pm.

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Wolves: Team News

N'Golo Kante, who has already been absent from Chelsea’s playing XI for the last five matches, might miss the final league game as well. However, Fikayo Tomori and Billy Gilmour are out for Sunday’s match.

For Wolves, team coach Nuno is ready to pick his best XI as there are no injuries or suspension for Sunday’s outing. Some key players to watch on the side will be Daniel Podence and Raul Jimenez.

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Wolves: Kepa, James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

Premier League 2019-20 Wolves possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Podence, Jimenez, Jota

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Wolves match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will face the Wolves challenge in the English Premier League 2019-20 at 8:30 pm on Sunday, July 26. The Chelsea vs Wolves Premier League game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Chelsea vs Wolves match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Wolves live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.