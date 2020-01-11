Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Crystal Palace will host Arsenal at the Selhurst Park on January 11, Saturday, for their upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture. In their previous outing, Crystal Palace held Norwich City to a draw, whereas the Gunners kept a clean sheet as they defeated Manchester United 2-0. With 28 points from 21 games, Palace are sitting on the 9th spot in the league table while Arsenal are just a point behind the hosts. The Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal game will commence at 6:00PM.

Palace have laboured recently, winning just one of their last five games, as the squad has been hit by injury while Arsenal are enjoying a resurgence under Mikel Arteta. Back-to-back wins against Manchester United and Leeds have buoyed the atmosphere at the club, with their hopes of a top-four finish not entirely obsolete.

Crystal Palace currently have 11 players side-lined due to injury, with Andros Townsend, Max Meyer and Jeffrey Schlupp among the current list of absentees. Luka Milivojevic will miss the game against the Gunners due to suspension, after being sent off against Derby after a VAR review.

Calum Chambers will be out of action for six to nine months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea. Kieran Tierney will also be missing and is unlikely to return until March 2020 after dislocating his shoulder in Arsenal's clash against West Ham.

Crystal Palace Starting Line-up: Guaita; Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedeweld; McCarthy, Kouyate, McArthur; Meyer, Ayew, Zaha

Arsenal Starting Line-up: Leno; Kolasinac, Luiz, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Torreira; Aubameyang, Ozil, Pepe; Lacazette

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Crystal Palace will host Arsenal at 6:00PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal will be played at Selhurst Park. The Premier League Crystal Palace vs Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

