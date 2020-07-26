Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Crystal Palace will play host to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, July 26, in the Premier League 2019-20 fixture. The Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Norwich match will be played at Selhurst Park. In the last outing, Crystal Palace lost to Wolves 2-0 whereas Tottenham Hotspur kept a clean sheet with a 3-o win over Leicester City.

The Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 8:30 pm.

Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Updates

Crystal Palace’s skipper Luka Milivojevic is expected to be fit for the upcoming game. He was ruled out earlier due to knee injury. Meanwhile, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt, Gary Cahill are not available.

As for Spurs, Tanguy Ndombele is on the treatment table.

Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Kelly, Mitchell; Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp; Zaha, Ayew

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs Crystal Palace: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas Moura; Kane, Son

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

Crystal Palace will face the Tottenham Hotspur challenge at 8:30 pm on Sunday, July 25. The EPL 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Selhurst Park. The game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.