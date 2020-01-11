Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Brighton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Everton host Brighton and Hove Albion as they continue to revival under Carlo Ancelotti.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 11, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Brighton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Everton. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The upcoming Premier League 2019-20 game will see Everton face Brighton & Hove Albion on January 11, Saturday. The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Brighton will be played at the Goodison Park. In the previous week, Everton were defeated by Manchester City 1-2, whereas Brighton held Chelsea to a draw. The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 8:30PM.

For Everton, Alex Iwobi and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who are recovering from their thigh injuries, are expected to return to the squad soon. While, Andre Gomes stays on the treatment table due to broken ankle.

Brighton might see Glenn Murray and Solly March join the squad ahead of their away fixture.

Everton Starting Line-up: Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Walcott, Davies, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Brighton & Hove Albion Starting Line-up: Ryan; Dunk, Duffy, Webster; Bernardo, Stephens, Propper, Montoya; Trossard, Maupay, Jahanbakhsh

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion match live in India (TV channels)?

Everton will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at Goodison Park. The Premier League Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion match live streaming?

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram