Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Brighton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019-20: Everton host Brighton and Hove Albion as they continue to revival under Carlo Ancelotti.
Everton. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The upcoming Premier League 2019-20 game will see Everton face Brighton & Hove Albion on January 11, Saturday. The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Brighton will be played at the Goodison Park. In the previous week, Everton were defeated by Manchester City 1-2, whereas Brighton held Chelsea to a draw. The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 8:30PM.
For Everton, Alex Iwobi and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who are recovering from their thigh injuries, are expected to return to the squad soon. While, Andre Gomes stays on the treatment table due to broken ankle.
Brighton might see Glenn Murray and Solly March join the squad ahead of their away fixture.
Everton Starting Line-up: Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Walcott, Davies, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison
Brighton & Hove Albion Starting Line-up: Ryan; Dunk, Duffy, Webster; Bernardo, Stephens, Propper, Montoya; Trossard, Maupay, Jahanbakhsh
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion match live in India (TV channels)?
Everton will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at Goodison Park. The Premier League Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion match live streaming?
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
