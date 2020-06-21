Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In the 287th Merseyside derby, Liverpool will be travelling to Goodison Park to face Everton on June 21, Sunday. Currently Liverpool are at the top of the league table with 82 points from 29 matches, while Everton are at the 12th position with 37 points from the same number of matches.

Putting to rest all speculations regarding Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson, The Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that nobody has been sidelined from Sunday’s derby.

Divock Origi might feature in the upcoming game because of his record against Everton.

Everton will be without Yerry Mina, Theo Walcott, Cenk Tosun, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph.

However, the match could see Andre Gomes make a comeback.

Premier League 2019-20 Everton possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne; Bernard, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Everton: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

Everton will welcome Liverpool at 11:30 pm on Sunday night according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Liverpool will be played at Goodison Park. Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Liverpool game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Liverpool Live Streaming?

Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Liverpool Live Streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website in India for premium users.