1-min read

Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Everton host Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 1, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Everton will welcome Manchester United for their upcoming Premier League fixture on March 1, Sunday. The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Manchester United will be played at Goodison Park. The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Manchester United match will kick off at 07.30PM IST on Sunday.

Everton are at the 11th spot on the points table with 36 points while Manchester United are at the 5th spot with a total of 41 points. Out of the last five matches Everton have played, they have lost one match, won two and have had a tie in two. On the other hand, Manchester United have lost two matches, won two and one game was a tie, in their last five fixtures.

Everton Probable Starting Line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Baines; Iwobi, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Manchester United Probable Starting Line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Martial.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Manchester United match live in India?

The EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Manchester United will be played at Goodison Park from 7.30PM on March 1, Sunday. The Premier League Everton vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Everton vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

