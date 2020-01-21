Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Newcastle Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Everton host Newcastle at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Newcastle Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Everton and Newcastle (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Newcastle United will travel to Everton for their midweek Premier League 2019-20 clash at Goodison Park. In the previous week, Everton held West Ham to a draw, whereas Newcastle defeated Chelsea 1-0. The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Newcastle will commence at 1:00 AM.

Newcastle's Paul Dummett and on-loan left-back Jetro Willems have been ruled out from the ongoing PL campaign. Confirming the same, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said, "It's what we feared, (Willems) has ruptured his anterior cruciate (ligament) and will miss the rest of the season."

"We've had bad news on Dummett too, it's not looking so good on him as well. It looks as if he's probably ruled out for the season as well with a tendon injury in his leg," he added.

Everton possible starting lineup: Pickford; Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Baines; Bernard, Sigurdsson, Delph, Gordon; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton

Where to watch Premier League 2019 20 Everton vs Newcastle match live in India (TV channels)?

Everton will host Newcastle at 1:00 am on Tuesday. The PL 2019-20 Everton vs Newcastle will be played at Goodison Park. The Premier League Everton vs Newcastle game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 20 Everton vs Newcastle match live streaming?

Everton vs Newcastle live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
