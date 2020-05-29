Premier League 2019-20: Full Match Schedule of Remaining Matches and Indian Start Time

The Premier League season will resume on restart on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United and Manchester City locking horns with Arsenal in the big game, the league confirmed.

All four teams have a game in hand and these two fixtures were still to be played when the league stopped.

"Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June," said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters.

"But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority.

"Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches.

"The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.

"We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season."

Here are the Scheduled kick-off times for the Premier League matches -

Weekend matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):

Friday 12:30 am (next day)



Saturday 5:00 pm,7:00 pm, 10:00 pm; 12:30 am (next day)



Sunday 12:00, 6:30 pm, 9:00 pm; 11:30 pm



Monday 12:30 am (next day)

Midweek matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):

Tuesday 10:30 pm; 12:30 am (next day)



Wednesday 10:30 pm; 12:30 am (next day)



Thursday 10:30 pm; 12:30 am (next day)

Premier League Return: New Schedule for remaining matches -

Wednesday, June 17

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

A full fixture list will then be played on the weekend of June 19-21. All games will be played without fans in attendance.

Here are the matches that were left to be played and their original kick off dates -

Saturday, March 14

Watford vs Leicester

Bournemouth vs Palace

Brighton vs Arsenal

Man City vs Burnley

Newcastle vs Sheffield United

Norwich vs Southampton

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Sunday, March 15



West Ham vs Wolves

Tottenham vs Man Utd

Monday, March 16



Everton vs Liverpool

Friday, March 20



Tottenham vs West Ham

Saturday, March 21



Burnley vs Watford

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Sunday, March 22



Wolves vs Bournemouth

Saturday, April 4



Aston Villa vs Wolves

Arsenal vs Norwich

Bournemouth vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Watford vs Southampton

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Sunday, April 5



West Ham vs Chelsea

Man City vs Liverpool

Monday, April 6



Everton vs Leicester

Friday, April 10



Newcastle vs West Ham

Saturday, April 11



Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Leicester vs Crystal Palace

Norwich vs Brighton

Southampton vs Man City

Tottenham vs Everton

Sunday, April 12



Chelsea vs Watford

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Monday, April 13



Wolves vs Arsenal

Saturday, April 18



Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Everton vs Southampton

Watford vs Norwich

West Ham vs Burnley

Arsenal vs Leicester

Man City vs Newcastle

Sunday, April 19



Sheffield United vs Wolves

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Monday, April 20



Brighton vs Liverpool

Saturday, April 25



Liverpool vs Burnley

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Manchester United vs Southampton

Norwich vs West Ham

Watford vs Newcastle

Wolves vs Everton

Brighton vs Man City

Sunday, April 26



Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Monday, April 27



Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Saturday, May 2



Arsenal vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Wolves

Chelsea vs Norwich

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Man City vs Bournemouth

Newcastle vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Brighton

West Ham vs Watford

Saturday, May 9



Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brighton vs Newcastle

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs West Ham

Norwich vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Everton

Tottenham vs Leicester City

Watford vs Man City

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Saturday, May 17



Arsenal vs Watford

Burnley vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Wolves

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

Everton vs Bournemouth

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Man City vs Norwich City

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Southampton vs Sheffield United

West Ham vs Aston Villa