Premier League 2019-20: Full Match Schedule of Remaining Matches and Indian Start Time

The Premier League season will resume on restart on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United and Manchester City locking horns with Arsenal in the big game, the league confirmed.
All four teams have a game in hand and these two fixtures were still to be played when the league stopped.
"Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June," said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters.
"But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority.
"Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches.
"The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.
"We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season."
Here are the Scheduled kick-off times for the Premier League matches -
Weekend matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):
Friday 12:30 am (next day)
Saturday 5:00 pm,7:00 pm, 10:00 pm; 12:30 am (next day)
Sunday 12:00, 6:30 pm, 9:00 pm; 11:30 pm
Monday 12:30 am (next day)
Midweek matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):
Tuesday 10:30 pm; 12:30 am (next day)
Wednesday 10:30 pm; 12:30 am (next day)
Thursday 10:30 pm; 12:30 am (next day)
Premier League Return: New Schedule for remaining matches -
Wednesday, June 17
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
A full fixture list will then be played on the weekend of June 19-21. All games will be played without fans in attendance.
Here are the matches that were left to be played and their original kick off dates -
Saturday, March 14
Watford vs Leicester
Bournemouth vs Palace
Brighton vs Arsenal
Man City vs Burnley
Newcastle vs Sheffield United
Norwich vs Southampton
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Sunday, March 15
West Ham vs Wolves
Tottenham vs Man Utd
Monday, March 16
Everton vs Liverpool
Friday, March 20
Tottenham vs West Ham
Saturday, March 21
Burnley vs Watford
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Sunday, March 22
Wolves vs Bournemouth
Saturday, April 4
Aston Villa vs Wolves
Arsenal vs Norwich
Bournemouth vs Newcastle
Brighton vs Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Watford vs Southampton
Sheffield United vs Tottenham
Sunday, April 5
West Ham vs Chelsea
Man City vs Liverpool
Monday, April 6
Everton vs Leicester
Friday, April 10
Newcastle vs West Ham
Saturday, April 11
Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Burnley vs Sheffield United
Leicester vs Crystal Palace
Norwich vs Brighton
Southampton vs Man City
Tottenham vs Everton
Sunday, April 12
Chelsea vs Watford
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Monday, April 13
Wolves vs Arsenal
Saturday, April 18
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Everton vs Southampton
Watford vs Norwich
West Ham vs Burnley
Arsenal vs Leicester
Man City vs Newcastle
Sunday, April 19
Sheffield United vs Wolves
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Monday, April 20
Brighton vs Liverpool
Saturday, April 25
Liverpool vs Burnley
Bournemouth vs Leicester
Manchester United vs Southampton
Norwich vs West Ham
Watford vs Newcastle
Wolves vs Everton
Brighton vs Man City
Sunday, April 26
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Arsenal
Monday, April 27
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Saturday, May 2
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Burnley vs Wolves
Chelsea vs Norwich
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Everton vs Aston Villa
Leicester City vs Sheffield United
Man City vs Bournemouth
Newcastle vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Brighton
West Ham vs Watford
Saturday, May 9
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Brighton vs Newcastle
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Manchester United vs West Ham
Norwich vs Burnley
Sheffield United vs Everton
Tottenham vs Leicester City
Watford vs Man City
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Saturday, May 17
Arsenal vs Watford
Burnley vs Brighton
Chelsea vs Wolves
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Everton vs Bournemouth
Leicester City vs Manchester United
Man City vs Norwich City
Newcastle United vs Liverpool
Southampton vs Sheffield United
West Ham vs Aston Villa