Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Leicester City will roll out the carpet against Brighton & Hove Albion in Premier League 2019-20 on Tuesday, June 23. The Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion fixture will be played at King Power Stadium with no audience in attendance. In the last week, Leicester City drew Watford 1-1 whereas Brighton managed to upset Arsenal 2-1. The Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion will commence at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

With 54 points from 30 games, Leicester City are sitting on 3rd slot in the points table tally. Meanwhile, Brighton have 32 points next to their name. They are currently placed 15th.

The Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Leicester City: Team News, Injury Update

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed midfielder Dennis Praet has recovered from the calf strain that kept him out against Watford.

The Foxes will see midfielder Dennis Praet next to their side in the upcoming home game. He was sidelined due to calf strain. Meanwhile, Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey are on the treatment table.

As for The Seagulls, manager Graham Potter has no fresh injuries to look into ahead of the game night.

Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City possible starting lineup vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison; Gray, Iheanacho, Vardy

Premier League 2019-20 Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup vs Leicester City: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison; Gray, Iheanacho, Vardy

Where to watch the Premier League 2019 20 Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion match live in India (TV channels)?

Leicester City will roll out the carpet for Brighton & Hove Albion at 10:30 pm on Tuesday, June 23. The EPL 2019-20 Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at King Power Stadium. The Premier League Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion match live streaming?

Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.