Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Leicester City will play host to Chelsea in their high voltage English Premier League showdown on February 1 (Saturday). The Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Chelsea will be played at King Power Stadium.

Both the teams stand neck to neck, the Foxes at the third spot and the Blues at the fourth. Both the sides will jump in to secure a place in the Champions League. The Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Chelsea will kick off at 06.00 PM on Saturday.

Leicester City just got kicked out of Football League Cup on Wednesday by losing to Aston Villa in the semi-final, although in their last Premier League match, they registered a strong 4-1 win over West Ham.

Chelsea have been winless for the last two matches. Manager Frank Lampard will most likely present its best possible side against Brendan Rodgers' men.

For the Foxes, Matty James (injured), Daniel Amartey (injured) and Nampalys Mendy (injured) will miss out on Saturday's match. There are no doubts though.

For the Blues, Van Ginkel (Injured), Loftus-Cheek (Injured) and Pulisic (Injured) will be sidelined, whereas, James (Injured), Abraham (Injured), Giroud (Injured) remain doubtful.

Leicester City Starting Line-up: Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi; Ayoze Perez, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Chelsea Starting Line-up: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Willian.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

The PL 2019-20 Leicester City vs Chelsea will be played at the King Power Stadium from 6 pm on February 1. The Premier League Leicester City vs Chelsea game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Leicester City vs Chelsea match live streaming?

Leicester City vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

