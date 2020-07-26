Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Leicester City will host Manchester United in a must-win match on July 26, Sunday. The Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Manchester United encounter will be played at the King Power Stadium. If Leicester want to seal their berth in the Champions League then they can’t afford to lose against the Red Devils. If Leicester play a draw with Man Utd then their fate will depend on Chelsea's game. A win will make it much simpler for the Foxes. As for Manchester United, a win or a draw in today’s away fixture will see them cement a place in the Champions League. In case they are on the losing side, then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will only qualify for Europe if the Blues lose to Wolves.

In the last fixture, Leicester City were handed a 3-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspurs whereas Manchester United played a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

The Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Manchester United match will commence at 8:30 pm.

Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Manchester United: Team News

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton fitness results are awaited. While, Caglar Soyuncu has returned from the suspension bench. Whereas, Ben Chilwell, Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, Daniel Amartey and Christian Fuchs are out of contention.

On the other hand, Man Utd defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are in the treatment table.

Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Schmeichel; Bennett, Morgan, Evans; Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Justin; Barnes, Vardy, Perez

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Leicester City: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Where to watch the Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Leicester City will face Manchester United in the English Premier League 2019-20 at 8:30 pm on Sunday, July 26. The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League game will be telecast live telecast on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Leicester City vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.